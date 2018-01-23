Zhgënjehen fansat e Angelina Jolie! Mbetet jashtë nominimeve të ‘Oscar 2018’

Angelina Jolie ka mbetur jashtë nominimeve të ‘Oscar 2018’.

Projekti i saj “First They Killed My Father” ishte i nominuar në “Golden Globes” dhe shpresat ishin të mëdha që do të vlerësohej edhe me një “Oscar”, por kritikët menduan ndryshe.

Mëngjesin e sotëm akademia e filmit publikoi listën e të nominuarëve për ndarjet e çmimeve të ceremonisë “Oscar” ku përveç që emri i Angelina Jolie nuk figuronte askund ishin edhe disa aktorë të tjerë si Michelle Williams në filmin “All The Money In The World” apo James Franco me “The Disaster Artist” që nuk ishin nominuar e që realisht në evente tjera janë vlerësuar lartë.

Kjo është lista e plotë e nominimeve për “Oscar’s 2018”:

FILMI MË I MIRË

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

AKTORJA MË E MIRË

Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Meryl Streep – The Post

AKTORI MË I MIRË

Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington – Roman J Israel, Esq

AKTORJA MË E MIRË NË ROL DYTËSOR

Mary J Blige – Mudbound

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

AKTORI MË I MIRË NË ROL DYTËSOR

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins – The Shape Of Water

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

REGJISORI MË I MIRË

Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan

Get Out – Jordan Peele

Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Shape of Water – Guillermo Del Toro

SKENARI MË I MIRË I PËRSHTATUR

Call Me By Your Name – screenplay by James Ivory

The Disaster Artist – screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H Weber

Logan – screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; story by James Mangold

Molly’s Game – written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound – screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

SKENARI MË I MIRË ORIGJINAL

The Big Sick – written by Emily V Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out – written by Jordan Peele

Lady Bird – written by Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water – screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; story by Guillermo del Toro

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – written by Martin McDonagh

FILMI MË I MIRË NË GJUHË TË HUAJ

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

KOLONA ZANORE MË E MIRË

Mighty River – Mudbound (Mary J Blige, Raphael Saadiq & Taura Stinson)

The Mystery of Love – Call Me By Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)

Remember Me – Coco (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)

Stand Up for Something – Marshall (Common & Diane Warren)

This Is Me – The Greatest Showman (Benji Pasek & Justin Paul)

MUZIKA MË E MIRË PËRCJELLËSE

Dunkirk – Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread – Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water – Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – John Williams

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Carter Burwell

FILMI MË I MIRË I ANIMUAR

Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

DOKUMENTARI MË I MIRË

Abacus

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

KINEMATOGRAFIA MË E MIRË

Blade Runner 2049 – Roger Deakins

Darkest Hour – Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk – Hoyte van Hoytema

Mudbound – Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water – Dan Laustsen

KOSTUMET MË TË MIRA

Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour – Jacqueline Durran

Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira

Victoria and Abdul – Consolata Boyle

MAKIJAZHI DHE STILI MË I MIRË

Darkest Hour – Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski & Lucy Sibbick

Victoria and Abdul – Daniel Phillips & Lou Sheppard

Wonder – Arjen Tuiten

POST-PRODUKSIONI MË I MIRË

Beauty and the Beast – production design by Sarah Greenwood; set decoration by Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049 – production design by Dennis Gassner; set decoration by Alessandra Querzola

Darkest Hour – production design by Sarah Greenwood; set decoration by Katie Spencer

Dunkirk – production design by Nathan Crowley; set decoration by Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water – production design by Paul Denham Austerberry; set decoration by Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

FILMI MË I MIRË ME EFEKTET SPECIALE

Blade Runner 2049 – John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert & Richard R Hoover

Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 2 – Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner & Dan Sudick

Kong: Skull Island – Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza & Mike Meinardus

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan & Chris Corbould

War for Planet of the Apes – Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon & Joel Whist

REGJIA MË E MIRË NË FILM

Baby Driver – Paul Machliss & Jonathan Amos

Dunkirk – Lee Smith

I, Tonya – Tatiana S Riegel

The Shape of Water – Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Jon Gregory

EDITIMI MË I MIRË I ZËRIT

Baby Driver – Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049 – Mark Mangini and Theo Green

Dunkirk – Richard King and Alex Gibson

The Shape of Water – Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce

MIKSIMI MË E MIRË

Baby Driver – Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H Ellis

Blade Runner 2049 – Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth

Dunkirk – Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A Rizzo

The Shape of Water – Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson

FILMI MË I MIRË I ANIMUAR I SHKURTËR

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

FILMI MË I MIRË I SHKURTËR

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmet

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

DUKEMNTARI MË I MIRË I SHKURTËR

Edith + Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop.