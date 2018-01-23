Zhgënjehen fansat e Angelina Jolie! Mbetet jashtë nominimeve të ‘Oscar 2018’

Angelina Jolie ka mbetur jashtë nominimeve të ‘Oscar 2018’.
Projekti i saj “First They Killed My Father” ishte i nominuar në “Golden Globes” dhe shpresat ishin të mëdha që do të vlerësohej edhe me një “Oscar”, por kritikët menduan ndryshe.
Mëngjesin e sotëm akademia e filmit publikoi listën e të nominuarëve për ndarjet e çmimeve të ceremonisë “Oscar” ku përveç që emri i Angelina Jolie nuk figuronte askund ishin edhe disa aktorë të tjerë si Michelle Williams në filmin “All The Money In The World” apo James Franco me “The Disaster Artist” që nuk ishin nominuar e që realisht në evente tjera janë vlerësuar lartë.
Kjo është lista e plotë e nominimeve për “Oscar’s 2018”:
FILMI MË I MIRË
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
AKTORJA MË E MIRË
Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Meryl Streep – The Post
AKTORI MË I MIRË
Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington – Roman J Israel, Esq
AKTORJA MË E MIRË NË ROL DYTËSOR
Mary J Blige – Mudbound
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
AKTORI MË I MIRË NË ROL DYTËSOR
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins – The Shape Of Water
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
REGJISORI MË I MIRË
Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan
Get Out – Jordan Peele
Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig
Phantom Thread – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Shape of Water – Guillermo Del Toro
SKENARI MË I MIRË I PËRSHTATUR
Call Me By Your Name – screenplay by James Ivory
The Disaster Artist – screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H Weber
Logan – screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; story by James Mangold
Molly’s Game – written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound – screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
SKENARI MË I MIRË ORIGJINAL
The Big Sick – written by Emily V Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out – written by Jordan Peele
Lady Bird – written by Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water – screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; story by Guillermo del Toro
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – written by Martin McDonagh
FILMI MË I MIRË NË GJUHË TË HUAJ
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
KOLONA ZANORE MË E MIRË
Mighty River – Mudbound (Mary J Blige, Raphael Saadiq & Taura Stinson)
The Mystery of Love – Call Me By Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)
Remember Me – Coco (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)
Stand Up for Something – Marshall (Common & Diane Warren)
This Is Me – The Greatest Showman (Benji Pasek & Justin Paul)
MUZIKA MË E MIRË PËRCJELLËSE
Dunkirk – Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread – Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water – Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – John Williams
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Carter Burwell
FILMI MË I MIRË I ANIMUAR
Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
DOKUMENTARI MË I MIRË
Abacus
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
KINEMATOGRAFIA MË E MIRË
Blade Runner 2049 – Roger Deakins
Darkest Hour – Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk – Hoyte van Hoytema
Mudbound – Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water – Dan Laustsen
KOSTUMET MË TË MIRA
Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour – Jacqueline Durran
Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira
Victoria and Abdul – Consolata Boyle
MAKIJAZHI DHE STILI MË I MIRË
Darkest Hour – Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski & Lucy Sibbick
Victoria and Abdul – Daniel Phillips & Lou Sheppard
Wonder – Arjen Tuiten
POST-PRODUKSIONI MË I MIRË
Beauty and the Beast – production design by Sarah Greenwood; set decoration by Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049 – production design by Dennis Gassner; set decoration by Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour – production design by Sarah Greenwood; set decoration by Katie Spencer
Dunkirk – production design by Nathan Crowley; set decoration by Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water – production design by Paul Denham Austerberry; set decoration by Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin
FILMI MË I MIRË ME EFEKTET SPECIALE
Blade Runner 2049 – John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert & Richard R Hoover
Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 2 – Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner & Dan Sudick
Kong: Skull Island – Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza & Mike Meinardus
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan & Chris Corbould
War for Planet of the Apes – Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon & Joel Whist
REGJIA MË E MIRË NË FILM
Baby Driver – Paul Machliss & Jonathan Amos
Dunkirk – Lee Smith
I, Tonya – Tatiana S Riegel
The Shape of Water – Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Jon Gregory
EDITIMI MË I MIRË I ZËRIT
Baby Driver – Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049 – Mark Mangini and Theo Green
Dunkirk – Richard King and Alex Gibson
The Shape of Water – Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce
MIKSIMI MË E MIRË
Baby Driver – Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H Ellis
Blade Runner 2049 – Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth
Dunkirk – Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A Rizzo
The Shape of Water – Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson
FILMI MË I MIRË I ANIMUAR I SHKURTËR
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
FILMI MË I MIRË I SHKURTËR
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmet
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
DUKEMNTARI MË I MIRË I SHKURTËR
Edith + Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop.