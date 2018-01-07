Take A Look At These 18 Hilarious Photoshop Fails By Celebrities

The world of the celebrities and the stars is beyond splendid, right? But not so fast.

Not everything is ideal all the time.

They are under constant pressure to always look stunning as all eyes are on them, all of the time.

However, sometimes picture editing or photoshop apps don’t support their perfect image.

Anyways, whenever you decide to use those programs, you have to be detail orientated and subtle. Subtlety is key.

Here’s a bunch of times when celebrity edited pictures didn’t exactly go to plan, courtesy of Auntyacid.

1. Beyonce

Everything is perfect and majestic in this picture right. Beyonce always is. However, take a look at those wine glasses.

2.Rihanna

Don’t let the stunning beauty fool you. Take a look at Ri’s thumbnail for evidence!

3. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence before and after photoshop.

4. Kris Jenner & Gordon Ramsay

You’d say Kris Jenner would know a thing or two about publicity, but why did she think she was going to get away with this botched photoshop job?

5. Kim Kardashian

This is definitely not Kim’s best moment.

6. Miranda Kerr

I mean, this Australian beauty looks stunning, but this photoshopped picture is definitely not at its best.

7. Selena Gomez

The ”Good for you” singer was questioned about the warped suspicious door frame in the back of this picture when she posted it online.

8. Amanda Holden

Wonky pier. Such. Poor. Photoshop.

9. Kim Kardashian (Again)

Notice the clue in the background of this picture! It has definitely been photoshopped.

10. Jessica Alba

The star of Sin City has a different waist here, doesn’t she?

11. Beyonce

Bey, this has gone viral. She is a role model for almost every woman on the planet, so, she needs to keep an eye on her photoshop activity. Here is a manufactured thigh gap.

12. Miranda Kerr (again!)

Still can’t find it? Here is a clue, look at the back of her waist, at the bottom of the french doors.

13. Lindsay Lohan

Don’t let her stunning smile fool you. Just take a look at that wrapped doorframe.

14. Kylie Jenner

As amazing as she naturally is, she still chooses to indulge in a photoshopping session sometimes.

15. Taylor Swift

The super famous ”Look what you made me do” singer makes us look closer at this photo. The railings to the right of the picture tell us that it has been photoshopped.

16. Beyonce, (Otra Vez)

Queen Bey playing golf. But, again, her legs. They look skinnier than usual, don’t they?

17. John Meyer

I mean it is a bit too much, too obvious, right?

18. Britney Spears

Even if you breathe in so deep you wouldn’t look like that, would you? Plus, look at the pool.

Source: auntyacid