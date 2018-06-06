Jo kot makinat e markës Mercedes-Benz kanë jetëgjatësi të madhe, pasiqë cdo gjë është e punuar me përkushtim të madh.
‘Mercedes-Benz Museum’ sjell disa pamje nga testimet që më parë i bënin modelit ikonik Mercedes-Benz W126.
Për më shumë shikoni tri videot më poshtë:
Test and Evidence – the W 126 part 1
One of the most reliable cars in the world tested the hard way – the W 126! Part one: Corrosion protection.#MBclassic #W126
Gepostet von Mercedes-Benz Museum am Donnerstag, 8. März 2018
Test and Evidence W 126 part 2 – The Chassis
Test and Evicende Part 2!We tested the chassis of the W 126 really hard and merciless these days.#MBclassic #W126
Gepostet von Mercedes-Benz Museum am Donnerstag, 15. März 2018
Test and proof – part 03!When ABS was brand new and the W 126 showed what is good for.#MBclassic #W126
Gepostet von Mercedes-Benz Museum am Donnerstag, 29. März 2018