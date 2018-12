Surprise!!! I’m coming back Live with Kelly and Ryan!! Your audience gave me such a warm welcome last time that we had to do it again 😊 So excited to not only perform #LetYouLoveMe….but also to co-host! 🌟 Tune in bright & early on December 17th 😘😘😘

Gepostet von Rita Ora am Mittwoch, 5. Dezember 2018