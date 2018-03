Rihanna pozon ‘topless’ në Instagram, thotë se vera ka ardhur më herët

summer came early with my #BEACHPLEASE collection @fentybeauty . #bodylava luminizer & #fairybomb glittering pom pom are coming to ‪fentybeauty.com‬ @sephora @harveynichols and #SephoraInJCP on ‪APRIL 6‬th!

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 27, 2018 at 10:03am PDT