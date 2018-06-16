So proud of my dad @dukagjinlipa who had an idea and a dream and is doing exactly what he said he would. Id like to think I got some of my persistence and hunger from both my parents who have showed me that hard work will always shine through. He had an idea to create a festival in Prishtina, Kosova with lots of international and home acts to really help put Kosova on the map culturally. We have been so lucky to have all our friends join us for one of the most fun and musically diverse line-ups in the region. Sunny Hill festival is coming this summer to Germia Park and 25% of all ticket proceedings are going to the Sunny Hill Foundation to aid the youth of Kosova in creative arts. I’m so excited to head down a few days prior to the festival to do some work with the charity and visit my hometown! Tickets are available via sunnyhillfestival.com !! SEE YOU THERE! 💥💥💥💥

