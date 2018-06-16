Ka tash e një kohë që flitet mbi rivalitetin e theksuar të Dua Lipës dhe Rita Orës.
Dy vajzat nga Kosova që po ngjiten drejt majave të suksesit në botë kësaj here e kanë ekspozuar rivaletin në formën më të hapur të mundshme.
Ka qenë Dua ajo që ka bërë fillimisht një postim njoftues mbi koncertin Sunny Hill.
So proud of my dad @dukagjinlipa who had an idea and a dream and is doing exactly what he said he would. Id like to think I got some of my persistence and hunger from both my parents who have showed me that hard work will always shine through. He had an idea to create a festival in Prishtina, Kosova with lots of international and home acts to really help put Kosova on the map culturally. We have been so lucky to have all our friends join us for one of the most fun and musically diverse line-ups in the region. Sunny Hill festival is coming this summer to Germia Park and 25% of all ticket proceedings are going to the Sunny Hill Foundation to aid the youth of Kosova in creative arts. I’m so excited to head down a few days prior to the festival to do some work with the charity and visit my hometown! Tickets are available via sunnyhillfestival.com !! SEE YOU THERE! 💥💥💥💥
Me anë të një statusi në Facebook ajo ka treguar se është e lumtur që SunnyHill Festival po vjen në Kosovë.
“Po ndihmojmë që Kosova të vendoset në hartën e vendeve kulturore. Unë do të jem në Kosovë disa ditë para festivalit për të ndihmuar në bamirësi dhe për të vizituar vendin tim të lindjes” ka shkruar mes tjerash Dua Lipa në Facebook.
Vetëm 45 minuta pas, ka qenë Rita që ka reaguar për të shprehur përkushtimin ndaj Kosovës me një foto me Atifete Jahjagën.
As I’m sitting driving to my next show I caught myself really thinking about how many incredible moments have had this far in my life. This particular moment was so special to me. I will forever feel humbled and privileged to be able to own the title of being the first Singer to come out of Kosovo and really put our beautiful country full of love and laughter and talent on the map. I remember every single one of you that came to my ambassadorship that day the President Atifete Jahjaga, Prime minister Tony Blair and Cherie Blair, Kosovo Ambassador Lirim Greicevci, Albania Ambassador Mal Berisha, Lord George Robertson and all the other musicians from Kosovo it was truly a moment in history. Since then we have so many incredible plans that we’ve already accomplished and have coming up with the biggest most influential charities in the world. I can’t wait to continue to hold my ambassadorship proudly and continue evolving Kosovo to where it’s always deserved to be EVERYWHERE!! (Sorry Ive been in the car for hours and I’m sentimental and proud!) love you 🇽🇰 #Proud #beProudofWHEREyouareFROM #NeverForget
Ajo ka kujtuar momentin kur është dekoruar nga presidentja Atifete Jahjaga me titullin “Ambasadore Nderi”, të cilin e ka quajtur një moment në histori, ndërsa ka shtuar se qysh nga atëherë kanë realizuar shumë nga planet dhe kanë shumë të tjera për t’i përmbushur.
“Derisa po udhëtoja për performancën time të ardhshme, mendova se sa gjëra të mahnitshme kanë ndodhur në jetën time. Ky moment ishte tejet i veçantë për mua. Do të ndihem gjithmonë e përulur dhe e privilegjuar që kam titullin e këngëtares së parë që vij nga Kosova dhe e kam vendosur vendin tonë të bukur me plot dashuri e talent në hartën e botës”, është shprehur Rita.
Ajo ka thënë se do ta vazhdoj misionin e saj të ambasadores me krenari dhe do të vazhdoj që ta ngrit emrin e Kosovës aty ku gjithmonë e ka merituar “KUDO”.