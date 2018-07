Sorry I had to. Yes it’s real. No it’s not photoshopped. Yes I gained weight. Cause I’m human and I like to eat. And when I eat carbs my ass gets big. And you know WHAT: I love my fat ass!!!!!! Not every singer is gonna be a size zero, skinny and model looking. If that’s what you want from me then you ain’t getting it. Sorry not sorry. I’m tired of people talking about my weight.

