Njihuni me milionerët e Bitcoin-it: Kishin investuar pak para, sot bëjnë jetë super luksoze

Whether you think you can or you can’t, you’re right. . Over the last couple of weeks the universe has thrown about 10,000 hurdles at me. . It’s hard to stay positive all the time, especially when the universe tests you, but being able to step into the emotions that come with struggle and accepting it is hard, but I’ll keep moving forward one step at a time… that’s where greatness comes from. . You can’t change things that are out of your control, but you can control how you handle them. . Every challenge is making you wiser, stronger & more appreciative of everything you have and will have in the future. . Without failure and struggle you can’t develop the same level of appreciation, gratitude, fulfilment, compassion & humbleness as if it was all given to you on a silver platter. . Time to ride the roller coaster, re-access and move forward with smiles. . #Gratitude #Greatness #Appreciation #HardWork #Entrepreneurship #GratitudeForTheStuggles #Entrepreneurship #FailForward

A post shared by Daniel Colosi (@daniel_colosi) on Feb 13, 2018 at 1:35pm PST