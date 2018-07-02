Modelja 21-vjeçare, Sommer Ray po i ngjit me shpejtësi shkallët e karrierës, ndërsa është shumë aktive edhe në rrjetet sociale e tashmë edhe si blogere
Së fundmi, bukuroshja ka publikuar disa fotot me nënën e saj ku duken kopje të njëra tjetrës, jo vetëm në fytyre, por edhe në fizikun e tyre të mrekullueshëm,
Linjat e tyre trupore do ju lënë pa mend…
Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing momma. You inspire me every day. You’re so beautiful on the outside but doesn’t compare to your beauty on the inside. Thank you for raising me, loving me & putting up with me all these years. I love you forever. You’re my rock ❤️ & the best gym buddy I could ask for. You’re my motivation ✨ I lalalalala love you momma @shannon_rayyy
Putting time into the gym to feel and look healthy is a great lifestyle;) and it's also important to think about what you're putting into your body …. the cleaner you eat the more fuel you'll have to burn and stay energized 😁 Fun fact….😁it takes 2 weeks to form a habit, start now and create a habit of healthy living and taking care of your body mind and soul;) you have but one body take care of it:)♥️ love you all 🙂 rock this day!!!