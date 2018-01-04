Mother With Ten Sons Vacuums 7 Times A Day But Visits The Gym Three Times A Week

If you think having one child is hard, try having ten of them! This British mom has 10 children, and all of them are boys! Oh boy! It must be hard.

This story was first reported by the DailyMail.

Well, Alexis Brett claims that she has to get up at 5.30 every day to clean the house and vacuums 7 times a day.

At the end of the day, she will again find the toilet seat up and some lego on the floor, but she is a happy mom.Not to mention that she goes to the gym three times a week.

The 38-year-old former nurse and 43-year-old husband David, who is a train driver, have ten children.

Their oldest son is 16, while their youngest is seven months old. Alexis says that it’s very difficult to apply a few feminine touches to her house, as she lives in a house full of men.

Once, she tried putting a bunch of flowers in the dining room and some scented candles, but it’s hard to maintain the feminine side.Making the house smell nice is nothing compared to what she has to do every single day.

Alexis admits that she never has time for a nice long soak in the bath.

“I don’t even try because no sooner do I get in than I get a knock on the door from one of the boys wanting me for something,” admitted Mrs. Brett to the DailyMail.“It’s true that there’s not much girl stuff around the house except for my make-up bag, my hair straighteners.”When you enter Brett’s house, you soon realize it’s basically a man’s world. In the hallway, there are 60 pairs of muddy trainers and walking boots, lined up in ascending size. Also, you can see ten video game consoles around the house. And not a single high heel in sight.Mrs. Brett does five loads of washing daily to keep everything clean.

She gets up at 5.30am to get dressed and do her hair and makeup.

After she gets prepared, she has to wake her boys – Campbell, sixteen, Harrison, fourteen, Corey, twelve, Lachlan, nine, Brodie, eight, Brahn, seven, Hunter, five, Mack, three, Blake, two, and seven-month-old Rothagaidh.This is a wonder woman indeed. She actually loves her free time and goes to the gym three times a week. She even qualified as a fitness instructor and plans to start giving classes next year.

Despite all her work, she keeps it casual and likes to joke about it.

“A lie-in. What’s that?” she jokes. “I can’t see me getting one of those until by 2034 and I will probably have grandchildren by then.”

Her husband, who works flexible shifts, also cooks and cares for their children, even though he was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s five years ago.The couple, from Inverness, also go out twice a month for dates. Mrs. Brett, who is interestingly an only child, says she never planned to have a big family. But it just happened.“After you’ve had four it’s not much of a jump because by then everything becomes a routine and every one fits in. The key is also not to get stressed. If something happens, with ten boys you have the perspective to know it will work itself out in the end. Although I like things around the house to be done properly and the house to be kept clean, I am a pretty chilled-out parent.”

Also, she is not worried at all by not having a daughter.“I’m happy with my boys. I wouldn’t have a clue what to do with a girl now. We have always found out the sex at the 20-week scan, but don’t even expect to get a girl. It must be the way I’m made.”She also added that she does not plan on having more children.“I’m getting hip pain and I think it’s my body’s way of telling me to stop, which is fair enough. Ten boys is a nice even number and it seems a good place to call time. David and I do sometimes look at each other to say, “What have we done?” but then when the boys come out with something funny and make us laugh it makes it all worthwhile. We feel like we’ve created a unique family unit.”Here‘s what a mother-of-four did for her family on Christmas.