NOAA Hurricane Hunters Fly Into Hurricane Matthew 06 OCT 2016

The crew just returned from a very turbulent flight into the powerful #HurricaneMatthew on WP-3D Orion #NOAA43. Take a first hand look at the flight through the eyewall and into the eye of the storm. If you are in an area that may be impacted by the storm, we urge you to follow the guidance of your local emergency managers and check hurricanes.gov on a regular basis for the latest advisories. Credit: CAPT Tim Gallagher/NOAA

