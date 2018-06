Happy Birthday Mama! Because of you, I am who I am. Thank you for loving me, caring for me and always being there. Thank you for always being my closest confidante and my bestfriend. Thank you for your total honestly and for steering me in the right direction, for teaching me to walk independently and fiercly so I can achieve anything I put my mind to. So thankful for everything you have done for me and continue to do for our whole family. We love you more than words will ever be able to say! Te dua nana edhe 100 ttjera! ❤️

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Jun 28, 2018 at 8:27am PDT