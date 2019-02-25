Green Book u shpall filmi më i mirë në Oscars 2019.
Gjatë tërë ceremonisë kishte emocione të shumta dhe gara ishte shumë e ngushtë, por çmimin prestigjioz e vodhi “Green Book” si “Filmi Më i Mirë” ndërsa si “Regjisori Më i Mirë” është zgjedhur Alfonso Cuarón me filmin “Roma”.
Po ashtu, çmimin “Aktori Më i Mirë” e mori Rami Malek me filmin “Bohemian Rhapsody”, ndërsa “Aktorja Më e Mirë” e mori Olivia Colman me filmin “The Favourite”.
Lista e plotë e fituesve në Oscar 2019:
Best Picture (Filmi më i mirë):
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book – FITUES
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Director (Regjisori më i mirë):
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma – FITUES
Adam McKay, Vice
Best actor (Aktori më i mirë):
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody – FITUES
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best actress (Aktorja më e mirë):
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite – FITUESE
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best actor in a supporting role (Aktori më i mirë në rolin mbështetës):
Mahershala Ali, Green Book – FITUES
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best actress in a supporting role (Aktorja më e mirë në rolin mbështetës):
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk – FITUESE
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Animated Feature Film (Filmi më i mirë i animuar):
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse – FITUES
Best Cinematography (Kinomategrafia më e mirë):
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma – FITUES
A Star Is Born
Best Costume Design (Dizajni më i mirë i kostumeve):
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther – FITUES
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Documentary Feature (Dokumentari më i mirë):
Free Solo – FITUES
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Documentary Short Subject (Dokumentari më i mirë i shkurt):
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at The Garden
Period. End of Sentence. – FITUES
Best Film Editing (Filmi me teknik më të mirë):
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody – FITUES
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Foreign Language Film (Filmi më i mirë në gjuhë të huaj):
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Looks Away
Roma – FITUES
Shoplifters
Best Makeup and Hairstyling (Grimi më i mirë dhe stili i flokëve):
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice – FITUES
Best Original Score (Muzika/Kompozimi më i mirë):
Black Panther – FITUES
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song (Kënga më e mirë):
“All The Stars,” Black Panther
“I’ll Fight,” RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born – FITUES
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Best Production Design (Produksioni më i mirë):
Black Panther – FITUES
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Animated Short Film (Filmi më i mirë i shkurt i animuar):
Animal Behaviour
Bao – FITUES
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Live Action Short Film:
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin – FITUES
Best Sound Editing (Zërimi më i mirë):
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody – FITUES
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Sound Mixing (Miksimi më i mirë i zërimit):
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody – FITUES
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Visual Effects (Efektet më të mira vizuale):
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man – FITUES
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best Adapted Screenplay (Skenari më i mirë i përshtatur):
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman – FITUES
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Original Screenplay (Skenari më i mirë origjinal):
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book – FITUES
Roma
Vice