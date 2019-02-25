Green Book u shpall filmi më i mirë në Oscars 2019.

Gjatë tërë ceremonisë kishte emocione të shumta dhe gara ishte shumë e ngushtë, por çmimin prestigjioz e vodhi “Green Book” si “Filmi Më i Mirë” ndërsa si “Regjisori Më i Mirë” është zgjedhur Alfonso Cuarón me filmin “Roma”.

Po ashtu, çmimin “Aktori Më i Mirë” e mori Rami Malek me filmin “Bohemian Rhapsody”, ndërsa “Aktorja Më e Mirë” e mori Olivia Colman me filmin “The Favourite”.

Lista e plotë e fituesve në Oscar 2019:

Best Picture (Filmi më i mirë):

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book – FITUES

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Director (Regjisori më i mirë):

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma – FITUES

Adam McKay, Vice

Best actor (Aktori më i mirë):

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody – FITUES

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best actress (Aktorja më e mirë):

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite – FITUESE

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best actor in a supporting role (Aktori më i mirë në rolin mbështetës):

Mahershala Ali, Green Book – FITUES

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best actress in a supporting role (Aktorja më e mirë në rolin mbështetës):

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk – FITUESE

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Animated Feature Film (Filmi më i mirë i animuar):

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse – FITUES

Best Cinematography (Kinomategrafia më e mirë):

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma – FITUES

A Star Is Born

Best Costume Design (Dizajni më i mirë i kostumeve):

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther – FITUES

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Documentary Feature (Dokumentari më i mirë):

Free Solo – FITUES

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Documentary Short Subject (Dokumentari më i mirë i shkurt):

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at The Garden

Period. End of Sentence. – FITUES

Best Film Editing (Filmi me teknik më të mirë):

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody – FITUES

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Foreign Language Film (Filmi më i mirë në gjuhë të huaj):

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Looks Away

Roma – FITUES

Shoplifters

Best Makeup and Hairstyling (Grimi më i mirë dhe stili i flokëve):

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice – FITUES

Best Original Score (Muzika/Kompozimi më i mirë):

Black Panther – FITUES

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song (Kënga më e mirë):

“All The Stars,” Black Panther

“I’ll Fight,” RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born – FITUES

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Best Production Design (Produksioni më i mirë):

Black Panther – FITUES

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Animated Short Film (Filmi më i mirë i shkurt i animuar):

Animal Behaviour

Bao – FITUES

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live Action Short Film:

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin – FITUES

Best Sound Editing (Zërimi më i mirë):

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody – FITUES

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Sound Mixing (Miksimi më i mirë i zërimit):

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody – FITUES

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Visual Effects (Efektet më të mira vizuale):

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man – FITUES

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Adapted Screenplay (Skenari më i mirë i përshtatur):

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman – FITUES

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Original Screenplay (Skenari më i mirë origjinal):

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book – FITUES

Roma

Vice