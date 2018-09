Gazivode area earlier this afternoon filmed from KFOR helicopter.KFOR calls for calm and restraint, after conflicting reports about the area of the Gazivode lake. The presence of Kosovo Police in the Gazivode area earlier today has been confirmed. These were Police personnel in charge of the protection of Mr Thaci, who was visiting the area of Zubin Potok. KFOR is looking into the alleged presence of Special Unit (ROSU). Moreover, KFOR continues to monitor the situation with patrols and helicopters.

Gepostet von Kosovo Force – KFOR am Samstag, 29. September 2018