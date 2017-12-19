Këta filma duhet t’i shihni për fundvit

Festat tashmë janë shumë afër dhe ju duhet ta shijoni atmosferën e tyre magjike
Pavarësisht pushimeve, dekorimeve që bëni, apo edhe ushqimeve që përgatitni – filmat këtu kanë një rëndësi po aq të madhe.
Më poshtë janë 18 filma që ju duhet t’i shihni gjithsesi në këtë fundvit.
Love Actually
Home Alone
The Holiday
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Serendipity
A Christmas Carol
The Family Man
Noel
New Year’s Eve
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Lost Christmas
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
200 Cigarettes
Jingle All the Way
Merry Christmas
While You Were Sleeping
Kate & Leopold
Sleepless in Seattle