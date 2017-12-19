Këta filma duhet t’i shihni për fundvit

​Festat tashmë janë shumë afër dhe ju duhet ta shijoni atmosferën e tyre magjike

Pavarësisht pushimeve, dekorimeve që bëni, apo edhe ushqimeve që përgatitni – filmat këtu kanë një rëndësi po aq të madhe.

Më poshtë janë 18 filma që ju duhet t’i shihni gjithsesi në këtë fundvit.

Love Actually

Home Alone

The Holiday

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Serendipity

A Christmas Carol

The Family Man

Noel

New Year’s Eve

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Lost Christmas

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

200 Cigarettes

Jingle All the Way

Merry Christmas

While You Were Sleeping

Kate & Leopold

Sleepless in Seattle