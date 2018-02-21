Kërkoi babanë e vërtetë, shokohet vajza nga ajo që zbulon

Një fakt i habitshëm në Shtetet e Bashkuara po shkon përreth botës, sepse historia e një vajze të re arriti të bëhej e madhe, duke ndarë dëshirën e saj për të njohur babain e saj të vërtetë.

Sidoqoftë, befasia e saj ishte e madhe kur zbuloi se kishte 40 vëllezër në pjesë të ndryshme të vendit të Amerikës së Veriut dhe në pjesë të tjera të botës.

Kjo është Kianni Arroyo, një vajzë 21-vjeçare, e cila disa kohë më parë mësoi se babai i saj biologjik ishte një dhurues i spermës, kështu që ajo filloi kërkimin në Orlando, Florida, por përfundoi duke marrë habinë e jetës së saj kur zbuloi se familja ishte më e madhe sesa kisha imagjinuar.

Qëkur filloi kërkimin e saj në botë, vajza ka gjetur 40 vëllezër e motra, me të cilët ndan imazhet kur ajo takohet personalisht dhe Instagram-i i saj është prova, sepse është rrjeti social ku ajo regjistron takimet e saj në vende të ndryshme qytete në Shtetet e Bashkuara, por edhe në vende të tilla si Australia, Zelanda e Re dhe Kanadaja.