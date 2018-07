@shareandgrowinitiative with thy broski @himanshuashokmalhotra .. what a fantabulous experience it was.. thank you for having me over.. Wearing @ashishandshefaliofficial Earrings @bellemodaa #shareandgrow #shareandgrowinitiative #hope #joy #faith #positivity

A post shared by 💫Tinzi💫 (@dattaatinaa) on Jul 17, 2018 at 7:28pm PDT