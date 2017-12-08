Gërsheta të bukura dhe të lehta për të gjitha llojet e flokëve

Sezona festive ka filluar, ndërsa me të edhe sezona e fotografive të reja në rrjete sociale!

Nuk keni kohë apo para të shkoni në sallone të bukurisë dhe të bëheni gati për këtë sezon? S’ka problem, sepse më poshtë e keni një listë me disa stile interesante të flokëve, të cilat nuk janë tejet të lehta.

Vetëm zgjedheni stilin e preferuar, dhe bëhuni gati për të festuar!

strong AND pretty. get you a BFF that can do both. 👵🏼

A post shared by KRISTIN ESS HAIR (@kristin_ess) on

Love it sissy ➰➰ #nrsistafeature @ayeciara ・・・

A post shared by NaturalR⃝ootS⃝ista™ (@naturalrootsista) on

•• Sunday Mail Shoot •• hair by me • makeup @joey_kate_ • @orbehair

A post shared by JANELLE•AMBER•HAIR🌻 (@janelleamber_hair) on

SHPËRNDAJE