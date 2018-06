When you hear #BED is the #1 ADDED SONG ON URBAN 📻 THIS WEEK!!!!! Thanks y’all!!!!! OMGGGGGG 😛🤪🙌🏽😘😘😘😘😘😘🌊🌊🌊🌊🛏 *waits for the internet police & dance experts to voice their misplaced anger thru|their KEYBOARDS* 🤣😛

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jun 19, 2018 at 6:53pm PDT