Edhe ajo është modele: Leonardo Dicaprio ka një të dashur të re

Leonardo Dikaprio ka filluar një romancë të re me modelen Elizabeth Turner
Megjithëse i njohur për fshehjen e jetës private, këtë herë Leonardo Dicaprio u fotografua nga paparacët gjatë largimit nga një restorant mjaft popullor në Los Angeles të SHBA-së.
Ai gjithë mbrëmjen e kaloi në shoqëri të modeles 18-vjet më të re se ai, e cila është e njohur më shumë për pozat në revistën sportive “Sports Illustrated”.
[12/05/17] Leonardo DiCaprio and Elizabeth Turner seen leaving Giorgio Baldi, CA.
***Reports say the girl looks like Turner but it wasn't confirmed yet. We'll update this post once its confirmed. (c)#LeonardoDiCaprio pic.twitter.com/PPdG6Nnm7V
— DICAPRIO PH_News (@LeoDiCaprio_PH) December 6, 2017
Ajo thjesht arriti të fitojë zemrën e beqarit më të dëshiruar në botën e hollivudit, të cilin e kanë lidhur deri më tani me shumë bukuroshe, por tani e tutje zemra e DiCaprios i takon bukuroshes 25-vjeçare.
Theksojmë se Elizabeth dhe Leonardo janë parë së bashku edhe gjatë verës, gjë që tregon se romanca ka filluar qysh më moti.
I'm finally on vacations!!!!!! Thank God, so now I'm coming back to daily posts of the beauty @elizabethcturner I'll work hard this last days of the year to make us grow 😍😍❤️❤️❤️#vegan #model #greeneyes #perfectface #blondehair #beautiful #cute #goddess #angel #perfection #lengerie #boobs #fitness #hot #boobs #perfectbody #bikini #bikinigirl #beachbody #saturdayvibes #lips #perfecthair
Theksojmë se për një kohë u spekulua se aktori një natë e ka kaluar edhe modelen shqiptare, Afërdita Dreshajn.
Ndryshe, 43-vjeçari deri më tani asnjëherë nuk është kurorëzuar ani pse është shoqëruar me shumë femra të bukura.
After being spotted at #stTropez w/ #LeonardoDiCaprio, model Elizabeth Turner pops up at his #LaborDayWeekend party https://t.co/7BaIXAjtVO pic.twitter.com/BQnEuksdJi
— The Gossip Hustle (@TheGossipHustle) September 5, 2017
@elizabethcturner is just too perfect, we are really proud to be her fans 😍😍😍😍😳😳😳😳 Happy Saturday to everybody!! #vegan #model #greeneyes #perfectface #blondehair #beautiful #cute #goddess #angel #perfection #lengerie #boobs #fitness #hot #boobs #perfectbody #bikini #bikinigirl #poolparty #sun #beachbody #saturdayvibes
Yesterday we get to 100 followers!! Our first milestone of many!! Thank you @elizabethcturner for been the best, I love you with all my heart, I would always support you. A special thank to @anniegtee for been the best mom for Elizabeth, thank you for supporting and love her and been aways there for her. And last but not least thank you everybody who follow us we will continue growing and will go for more, let's goo. #model #vegan #blueeyes #blonde #fitness #govegan #bevegan #bikini #hot #beautiful #perfectbody #abs #cute #beauty