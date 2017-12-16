Edhe ajo është modele: Leonardo Dicaprio ka një të dashur të re

I'm finally on vacations!!!!!! Thank God, so now I'm coming back to daily posts of the beauty @elizabethcturner I'll work hard this last days of the year to make us grow 😍😍❤️❤️❤️#vegan #model #greeneyes #perfectface #blondehair #beautiful #cute #goddess #angel #perfection #lengerie #boobs #fitness #hot #boobs #perfectbody #bikini #bikinigirl #beachbody #saturdayvibes #lips #perfecthair

A post shared by Elizabeth Turner Fans (@elizabethturnerfans) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:26am PST