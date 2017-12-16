Edhe ajo është modele: Leonardo Dicaprio ka një të dashur të re

Leonardo Dikaprio ka filluar një romancë të re me modelen Elizabeth Turner

Megjithëse i njohur për fshehjen e jetës private, këtë herë Leonardo Dicaprio u fotografua nga paparacët gjatë largimit nga një restorant mjaft popullor në Los Angeles të SHBA-së.

Ai gjithë mbrëmjen e kaloi në shoqëri të modeles 18-vjet më të re se ai, e cila është e njohur më shumë për pozat në revistën sportive “Sports Illustrated”.

Ajo thjesht arriti të fitojë zemrën e beqarit më të dëshiruar në botën e hollivudit, të cilin e kanë lidhur deri më tani me shumë bukuroshe, por tani e tutje zemra e DiCaprios i takon bukuroshes 25-vjeçare.

Theksojmë se Elizabeth dhe Leonardo janë parë së bashku edhe gjatë verës, gjë që tregon se romanca ka filluar qysh më moti.

Theksojmë se për një kohë u spekulua se aktori një natë e ka kaluar edhe modelen shqiptare, Afërdita Dreshajn.

Ndryshe, 43-vjeçari deri më tani asnjëherë nuk është kurorëzuar ani pse është shoqëruar me shumë femra të bukura.

