Chris Brown konfirmon turneun e ri botëror

Chris Brown ka konfirmuar turneun e tij të ri në mbarë botën.

Ylli i muzikës R&B ka konfirmuar turneun e tij “Heartbreak on a Full Moon” në bashkëpunim me 6Lack dhe H.E.Er dhe Rich the Kid.

Turneu në 27 qytete fillon më 19 qershor në Seattle.

Koncertet pritet të mbahen në amfiteatre, arena dhe stadiume përreth gjithë Amerikës para fundit në Las Vegas më 4 gusht.

“I ngazëllyer që po shkoj sërish në rrugë për performanca”, ka shkruar Chris Brown në një postim në Instagram.

Turneu pason albumin e fundit të këngëtarit “Heartbreak on a Full Moon” që debutoi në vendin e tretë në Billboard 200 në nëntor.

Datat e turneut “Heartbreak on a Full Moon”:

June 19 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

June 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

June 24 – Phoenix, AZ* – Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 29 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

July 1 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

July 3 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 5 – West Palm Beach, FL* – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

July 6 – Tampa, FL*+ – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 7 – Pelham, AL* – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 9 – Charlotte, NC* – PNC Music Pavilion

July 10 – Raleigh, NC* – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 12 – Bristow, VA* – Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 – Virginia Beach, VA* – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 15 – Newark, NJ^ – Prudential Center

July 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 18 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

July 19 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 21 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

July 22 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

July 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 25 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 29 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 4 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena