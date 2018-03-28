Chris Brown konfirmon turneun e ri botëror

Chris Brown ka konfirmuar turneun e tij të ri në mbarë botën.

Ylli i muzikës R&B ka konfirmuar turneun e tij “Heartbreak on a Full Moon” në bashkëpunim me 6Lack dhe H.E.Er dhe Rich the Kid.

Turneu në 27 qytete fillon më 19 qershor në Seattle.

Koncertet pritet të mbahen në amfiteatre, arena dhe stadiume përreth gjithë Amerikës para fundit në Las Vegas më 4 gusht.

“I ngazëllyer që po shkoj sërish në rrugë për performanca”, ka shkruar Chris Brown në një postim në Instagram.

Turneu pason albumin e fundit të këngëtarit “Heartbreak on a Full Moon” që debutoi në vendin e tretë në Billboard 200 në nëntor.

TOUR!!! Excited to be heading out on the road for the Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour with @HERMusicx @6LACK, and @richthekid! Presales start 3/28 at 12pm local time. Get more info at https://t.co/YBSkEjenf0 pic.twitter.com/S5MDYDBoWb

— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) March 27, 2018