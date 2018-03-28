Chris Brown konfirmon turneun e ri botëror

Chris Brown ka konfirmuar turneun e tij të ri në mbarë botën.
Ylli i muzikës R&B ka konfirmuar turneun e tij “Heartbreak on a Full Moon” në bashkëpunim me 6Lack dhe H.E.Er dhe Rich the Kid.
Turneu në 27 qytete fillon më 19 qershor në Seattle.
Koncertet pritet të mbahen në amfiteatre, arena dhe stadiume përreth gjithë Amerikës para fundit në Las Vegas më 4 gusht.
“I ngazëllyer që po shkoj sërish në rrugë për performanca”, ka shkruar Chris Brown në një postim në Instagram.
Turneu pason albumin e fundit të këngëtarit “Heartbreak on a Full Moon” që debutoi në vendin e tretë në Billboard 200 në nëntor.
TOUR!!! Excited to be heading out on the road for the Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour with @HERMusicx @6LACK, and @richthekid! Presales start 3/28 at 12pm local time. Get more info at https://t.co/YBSkEjenf0 pic.twitter.com/S5MDYDBoWb
— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) March 27, 2018
Datat e turneut “Heartbreak on a Full Moon”:
June 19 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre
June 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
June 24 – Phoenix, AZ* – Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
June 29 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
July 1 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion
July 3 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 5 – West Palm Beach, FL* – Coral Sky Amphitheatre
July 6 – Tampa, FL*+ – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 7 – Pelham, AL* – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 9 – Charlotte, NC* – PNC Music Pavilion
July 10 – Raleigh, NC* – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 12 – Bristow, VA* – Jiffy Lube Live
July 13 – Virginia Beach, VA* – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 15 – Newark, NJ^ – Prudential Center
July 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 18 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
July 19 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
July 21 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
July 22 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion
July 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 25 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 29 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 4 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena