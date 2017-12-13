Chloe Khan provokon me gjoksin e saj

Chloe Khan nuk e ka ndërmend të ndalet.

Ylli televiziv përsëri ka provokuar derisa ka bërë paraqitjen e radhës në Instagram.

Khan ka fokusuar me gjoksin e saj, derisa lirshëm ka hapur bluzën që mbanë veshur.

Ndryshe, Khan deri me tash ka kryer disa ndërhyrje kirurgjike per tu dukur sa më seksi.

What emoji describes you best right now ? 🎀

A post shared by 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) on

You in or out tonight ? I’m in 🤓 #saturdayz

A post shared by 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) on

Makeup for tonight’s event | @thomasjackmakeup Dickhead Tshirt | priceless

A post shared by 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) on

Shot from my @kaos_magazine cover . Out now 🤘🏾 @littlefairphotography_

A post shared by 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) on

@weareskulpt event by @dawnward4 👌🏾

A post shared by 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) on

Yo snowflake whats poppin❄️ Loved this makeup by @eve_lucia_mua

A post shared by 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) on

Name 1 thing you want for #christmas

A post shared by 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) on

Back on my #onlyfans tonight . Link in bio 🤘🏾

A post shared by 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) on

The less you care the happier you will be 😁 Swimwear | @renekcouture

A post shared by 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) on

Swimwear @renekcouture ❄️

A post shared by 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) on

Love jasmine mint tea . What’s your fave non alcohol drink ?😇

A post shared by 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) on

House move day woooh

A post shared by 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) on

@littlefairphotography_ / I love females so much . I get so many beautiful messages from them and I hate that I don’t always get a chance to reply . I love seeing females doing well and being happy from within . And I hate seeing girls that are not living to there full capability because we have one life and we can’t spend it with regrets or roads we hadn’t taken . We are also all at different stages of our journey so you can never compare two females to each other . If you are not where you want to be yet but you know 100% you can be and will be then you are getting there and I don’t care what anyone says . Girls you are everything and without you this planet wouldn’t be worth existence . If your mans treating you shit- drop him . If your friends are holding you back – bye Felicia . If your in a dead end job you hate – fuck it off . One life babygirl . You can’t fly untill you jump 🦅

A post shared by 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) on

1 , 2 or 3 ? @saintluxeclothing

A post shared by 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) on

Why are people so stingy with likes ? If I see your shit on my news feed I like it . Just sayin #salty ❄️

A post shared by 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) on

Xmas shopping . Guys What age do you think is correct to buy a child a #iPhone ?

A post shared by 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) on

Fave bikinis ever @thegcollection

A post shared by 🌴Chloe Khan🌴 (@chloe.khan) on

SHPËRNDAJE