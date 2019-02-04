Ylli kosovar me famë botërore këtë vit ka kryesuar në listën e artistëve me nominime në eventin prestigjioz ‘Brit Awards 2019’.

Ndërsa sot është hapur edhe votimi për Videon e Vitit, ku artistja ka bërë thirrje që ta votojnë atë.

Ajo përmes një shkrimi ka treguar edhe mënyrën e votimit i cili do të zgjasë 24 orë, shkruan Indeksonline.

Mënyra se si duhet votuar Dua Lipa është kjo: Të hyni në Twitter tek Brit Awards dhe të shkruani #BRITVIDDUALIPA

Postimi i Dua Lipës:

I’m competing with myself!! The BRIT Awards voting for British Artist Video of the Year is now OPEN!! You guys can vote for me by tweeting either #BRITVIDDUALIPA on Twitter you can only vote once every 24hrs, one hashtag at a time and sadly RT’s don’t count but please spread the ëord and CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTERRRR ha! Love xxx

Vote for British Artist Video of the Year at the BRITs!!

Gepostet von Dua Lipa am Montag, 4. Februar 2019