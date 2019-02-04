Ylli kosovar me famë botërore këtë vit ka kryesuar në listën e artistëve me nominime në eventin prestigjioz ‘Brit Awards 2019’.
Ndërsa sot është hapur edhe votimi për Videon e Vitit, ku artistja ka bërë thirrje që ta votojnë atë.
Ajo përmes një shkrimi ka treguar edhe mënyrën e votimit i cili do të zgjasë 24 orë, shkruan Indeksonline.
Mënyra se si duhet votuar Dua Lipa është kjo: Të hyni në Twitter tek Brit Awards dhe të shkruani #BRITVIDDUALIPA
🎉 Voting for The #BRITs 2019 British Video is now open! 🎉
The choice is in your hands so get voting using the hashtags below! @AnneMarie, @cleanbandit, @DUALIPA, @JaxJones, @JonasBlue, @LiamPayne, @LittleMix, @RitaOra and @Rudimental ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/UXu9ys2xYn
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 4, 2019
Postimi i Dua Lipës:
I’m competing with myself!! The BRIT Awards voting for British Artist Video of the Year is now OPEN!! You guys can vote for me by tweeting either #BRITVIDDUALIPA on Twitter you can only vote once every 24hrs, one hashtag at a time and sadly RT’s don’t count but please spread the ëord and CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTERRRR ha! Love xxx
Vote for British Artist Video of the Year at the BRITs!!
I’m competing with myself!! The BRIT Awards voting for British Artist Video of the Year is now OPEN!! You guys can vote for me by tweeting #BRITVIDDUALIPA on Twitter ❤️ you can only vote once every 24hrs, one hashtag at a time and sadly RT’s don’t count but please spread the word and CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTERRRR ha! Love xxx
Gepostet von Dua Lipa am Montag, 4. Februar 2019