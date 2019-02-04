Ylli kosovar me famë botërore këtë vit ka kryesuar në listën e artistëve me nominime në eventin prestigjioz ‘Brit Awards 2019’.

Ndërsa sot është hapur edhe votimi për Videon e Vitit, ku artistja ka bërë thirrje që ta votojnë atë.

Ajo përmes një shkrimi ka treguar edhe mënyrën e votimit i cili do të zgjasë 24 orë, shkruan Indeksonline.

Mënyra se si duhet votuar Dua Lipa është kjo: Të hyni në Twitter tek Brit Awards dhe të shkruani #BRITVIDDUALIPA

Postimi i Dua Lipës:

I’m competing with myself!! The BRIT Awards voting for British Artist Video of the Year is now OPEN!! You guys can vote for me by tweeting either #BRITVIDDUALIPA on Twitter you can only vote once every 24hrs, one hashtag at a time and sadly RT’s don’t count but please spread the ëord and CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTERRRR ha! Love xxx