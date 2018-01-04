Biggest Movie Mistakes From Recent Movies That You Probably Missed

When it comes to movie mistakes, almost everyone would agree that it was easier to spot them before all the special effects and improved technology. Well, in the newer movies, even though it its almost impossible, you still can notice some small mistakes or slips that were made during editing. Or, at least if you watch the movie many times.

However, this article will show some of them. Yellowdesign has compiled a list of mistakes that you probably missed while watching some of these movies.

1. The Empire Strikes Back

In one of the scenes in The Empire Strikes Back, Luke climbs up underneath an imperial walker and destroys it using a thermal detonator. Even though it is really cool, there is small slip at the 8080 fall, you can notice the stick that was being used by the crew to push the model of the walker over.

2. Jason Bourne

In the latest part of the Bourne franchise, Jason Bourne, Matt Damon was supposed to be in London, England, but you could notice Luke’s hour hotel in the Las Vegas in one of the shot during the final car chase.

3. Alien Covenant

4. Ant-Man

If you have watched the amazing Ant-man, you have probably missed the pipes donut printing welds and flanges on the inside but you wouldn’t be able to see any of those since they are on the outside.

5. Quantum of Solace

In Quantum of Solace you can clearly see one of the extras in the background at the Haitian port. There is one extra sweeping nothing but air.

6. Wonder Woman

While watching Wonder woman you are probably nothing by impressed by Gadot’s skills. But it still didn’t lure us enough to miss one mistake. When Steves Trevor played by the Chris Pine is getting out of the bath and getting dressed you could hear an audible zip as pine does of the pants. But, the zipper weren’t used until 1920s. So, how did it get there?

7. Fate of The Furious

Even though you might have been impressed by the movie and the abilities of the Akula submarine, there is one pretty bizarre heat-seeking missile scene given slowest missiles still travel several hundred miles per hour.

8. Spiderman: Home-Coming

In one of the greatest Marvel movies, Spider-man: Homecoming, there is a scene when the ship gets chopped in half but it magically doesn’t sink, since any ship would have filled up with water pretty fast and sink at the end.

9. Rogue One

In one of the scenes in Rogue one, Chirrut dispatches a group of storm troopers and while fighting one trooper monk kicks up dirt even though his helmet should have stopped that.

10. Thor: Ragnarok

While watching the Thor Ragnarok, you might notice when Thor throws Loki in a group of guards, one of the enemies is flying backwards even though he wasn’t hit. Also, the number of bodies during these scenes constantly changes. Still a great movie though.

