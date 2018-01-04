According to New Oxford University Study, Women With Big Butts Are Smarter And Healthier

As well known philosopher Sir Mix-A-Lot once said: “I like big butts and I can not lie, you other brothers can’t deny, that when a girl walks in with an itty bitty waist and a round thing in your face, you get sprung”.

Turns out he was right since new research from the Oxford University has claimed that women with big butts are smarter than their smaller bunned counterparts.

While most of us think about big booty as being a thing of beauty, turns out that there is more to them than the eye can see. The study in question analyzed data from over 16,000 women and found out that ladies who have a little more junk on their trunk are resistant to chronic illness and are more intelligent.

These women have a more substantial derriere, lower cholesterol and glucose levels according to the higher levels of Omega 3, fatty acids. They also have a higher amount of a hormone called dinopectina, that has anti-diabetic and anti-inflammatory properties.

The perfect combination to keep the heart healthy.

And that’s not all. The higher levels of Omega 3 you can find in these substantial asses aids a nice and healthy working brain. Wow!

Lead researcher Dr. Konstantinos Manolopoulous said, “The idea that body fat distribution is important to health has been known for some time. However, it is only very recently that thigh fat and a large hip circumference have been shown to promote health; that lower body fat is protective by itself.”

While for a long time thin models with size zero waists were the standard, it seems like fuller figures have more benefits. There are also a lot of booty building exercises to help women build up their behinds. And more and more we also see a lot of body positive bloggers who teach self-love and support other women to accept their curves and bodies.