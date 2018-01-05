16 Failed Attempts At Cooking Food From Pinterest

Pinterest is an addiction, and a lot of people who use it are well aware of that.

You can just spend hours there and pin things that you think you will definitely do or have one day.

The adorable baking tutorials that seem so easy?

Well, not all things are actually what they seem.

After seeing these failed attempts down below, I am telling you, you might just have second thoughts.

Scroll down below and see:

1.

These rubber duckies look a total fail. I just don’t trust them!

2.

I have to admit, both of them look terrifying. Like, not something I would ever eat.

3.

Well, these look very difficult to make, but the other ones are something else.

4.

Turkeys go through enough during fall…

5.

Before and after Thanksgiving.

Funny Junk

6.

Should we come back another time?

Craft Fail

7.

This is probably the most terrifying Minion in the world.

If it’s your first time using Pinterest, prepare to see a lot of failed Minion cakes.

My Pintrosity Life

8.

Cookie Monster looks pretty mad right now.

Just Something

9.

Are you okay little dude? Proof that global warming is a real thing.

Pinterest

10.

They are beautiful in their own way. Sort of.

Funny Online Pictures

11.

Keeping up with the penguin theme. But are demonic penguins a thing?

Thumb Press| Craft Fail| My Feelings Taste Like Cupcakes

12.

What is happening here? Really?

Instagram | @atnejem

13.

Go home rainbow cake, you’re drunk!

Craft Fail

14.

Once you see these apple turkeys, it’s hard to unsee them.

Pinterest

15.

The new season of American Horror Story looks awesome.

Pinterest | beaglelover12

16.

Scarier than originally planned. Perfect for Halloween!

Pinterest

Source: Diply