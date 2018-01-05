16 Failed Attempts At Cooking Food From Pinterest

Pinterest is an addiction, and a lot of people who use it are well aware of that.

You can just spend hours there and pin things that you think you will definitely do or have one day.

The adorable baking tutorials that seem so easy?

Well, not all things are actually what they seem.

After seeing these failed attempts down below, I am telling you, you might just have second thoughts.

Scroll down below and see:

1.

These rubber duckies look a total fail. I just don’t trust them!

Screenshot_4.pngsa.png

Pintrosity

2.

I have to admit, both of them look terrifying. Like, not something I would ever eat.

Screenshot_10

The Meta Picture

3.

Well, these look very difficult to make, but the other ones are something else.

Screenshot_11

Pinterest Fail

4.

Turkeys go through enough during fall…

Screenshot_12

Craft Fail

5.

Before and after Thanksgiving.

Screenshot_13

Funny Junk

6.

Should we come back another time?

Screenshot_14

Craft Fail

7.

This is probably the most terrifying Minion in the world.

If it’s your first time using Pinterest, prepare to see a lot of failed Minion cakes.

Pinterest

My Pintrosity Life

8.

Cookie Monster looks pretty mad right now.

Screenshot_16

Just Something

9.

Are you okay little dude? Proof that global warming is a real thing.

Screenshot_17

Pinterest

10.

They are beautiful in their own way. Sort of.

Screenshot_18

Funny Online Pictures

11.

Keeping up with the penguin theme. But are demonic penguins a thing?

Screenshot_19

Thumb Press| Craft Fail| My Feelings Taste Like Cupcakes

12.

What is happening here? Really?

Screenshot_20

Instagram | @atnejem

13.

Go home rainbow cake, you’re drunk!

Screenshot_21

Craft Fail

14.

Once you see these apple turkeys, it’s hard to unsee them.

Screenshot_22

Pinterest

15.

The new season of American Horror Story looks awesome.

Screenshot_23

Pinterest | beaglelover12

16.

Scarier than originally planned. Perfect for Halloween!

Screenshot_24

Pinterest

Source: Diply