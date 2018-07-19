Shumica prej nesh mund të qëndrojmë pa lexuar për shumë kohë dhe gjejmë arsyetime nga më të ndryshmet.

“Unë jam shumë i zënë, unë nuk e di se cilin libër të lexoj”, e shumë arsyetime tjera që bëjnë që ne mos të lexojmë, shkruan Busniess Inisder.

Por me ndihmen e Amazon ju tashmë e keni më të lehtë, sepse ajo po u ndihmon që të ju ofrojë tituj të ndryshëm të librave që ju t’i lexoni.

Këtu i keni 100 libra që duhet t’i lexoni patjetër gjatë gjithë jetës suaj:

1. “1984” nga George Orwell

2. “A Brief History of Time” nga Stephen Hawking

3. “A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius” nga Dave Eggers

4. “A Long Way Gone: Memoirs of a Boy Soldier” nga Ishmael Beah

5. “The Bad Beginning: Or, Orphans!” nga Lemony Snicket

6. “A Wrinkle in Time” nga Madeleine L’Engle

7. “Selected Stories, 1968-1994” nga Alice Munro

8. “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland & Through the Looking-Glass” nga Lewis Carroll

9. “All the President’s Men” nga Bob Woodward dhe Carl Bernstein

10. “Angela’s Ashes: A Memoir” nga Frank McCourt

11. “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” nga Judy Blume

12. “Bel Canto” nga Ann Patchett

13. “Beloved” nga Toni Morrison

14. “Born to Run: A Hidden Tribe, Superathletes, dhe the Greatest Race the World Has Never Seen” nga Christopher McDougall

15. “Breath, Eyes, Memory” nga Edwidge Danticat

16. “Catch-22” nga Joseph Heller

17. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” nga Roald Dahl

18. “Charlotte’s Web” nga E.B. White

19. “Cutting for Stone” nga Abraham Verghese

20. “Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead” nga Brené Brown

21. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Book 1” nga Jeff Kinney

22. “Dune” nga Frank Herbert

23. “Fahrenheit 451” nga Ray Bradbury

24. “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas: A Savage Journey to the Heart of the American Dream” nga Hunter S. Thompson

25. “Gone Girl” nga Gillian Flynn

26. “Goodnight Moon” nga Margaret Wise Brown

27. “Great Expectations” nga Charles Dickens

28. “Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies” nga Jared Diamond, Ph.D.

29. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” nga J.K. Rowling

30. “In Cold Blood” nga Truman Capote

31. “Interpreter of Maladies” nga Jhumpa Lahiri

32. “Invisible Man” nga Ralph Ellison

33. “Jimmy Corrigan: The Smartest Kid on Earth” nga Chris Ware

34. “Kitchen Confidential” nga Anthony Bourdain

35. “Life After Life” nga Kate Atkinson

36 “Little House on the Prairie” nga Laura Ingalls Wilder

37. “Lolita” nga Vladimir Nabokov

38. “Love in the Time of Cholera” nga Gabriel Garcia Marquez

39. “Love Medicine” nga Louise Erdrich

40. “Man’s Search for Meaning” nga Viktor E. Frankl

41. “Me Talk Pretty One Day” nga David Sedaris

42. “Middlesex” nga Jeffrey Eugenides

43. “Midnight’s Children” nga Salman Rushdie

44. “Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game” nga Michael Lewis

45. “Of Human Bondage” nga W. Somerset Maugham

46. “On the Road” nga Jack Kerouac

47. “Out of Africa” nga Isak Dinesen

48. “Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood” nga Marjane Satrapi

49. Portnoy’s Complaint” nga Philip Roth

50. “Pride and Prejudice” nga Jane Austen

51. “Silent Spring” nga Rachel Carson

52. “Slaughterhouse-Five” nga Kurt Vonnegut

53. “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln” nga Doris Kearns Goodwin

54. “The Age of Innocence” nga Edith Wharton

55. “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay” nga Michael Chabon

56. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X: As Told to Alex Haley” nga Malcolm X and Alex Haley

57. “The Book Thief” nga Markus Zusak

58.”The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” nga Junot Díaz

59. “The Catcher in the Rye” nga J.D. Salinger

60. “The Color of Water: A Black Man’s Tribute to His White Mother” nga James McBride

61. “The Corrections” nga Jonathan Franzen

62. “The Devil in the White City” nga Erik Larson

63. “The Diary of a Young Girl” nga Anne Frank

64. “The Fault in Our Stars” nga John Green

65. “The Giver” nga Lois Lowry

66. “The Golden Compass: His Dark Materials” nga Philip Pullman

67. “The Great Gatsby” nga F. Scott Fitzgerald

68. “The Handmaid’s Tale” nga Margaret Atwood

69. “The House at Pooh Corner” nga A. A. Milne

70. “The Hunger Games” nga Suzanne Collins

71. “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” nga Rebecca Skloot

72. “The Liars’ Club: A Memoir” nga Mary Karr

73. “The Lightning Thief” nga Rick Riordan

74. “The Little Prince” nga Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

75. “The Long Goodbye” nga Raymond Chandler

76. “The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11” nga Lawrence Wright

77. “The Lord of the Rings” nga J.R.R. Tolkien

78. “The Man Who Mistook His Wife For A Hat: And Other Clinical Tales” nga Oliver Sacks

79. “The Omnivore’s Dilemma: A Natural History of Four Meals” nga Michael Pollan

80. “The Phantom Tollbooth” nga Norton Juster

81. “The Poisonwood Bible” nga Barbara Kingsolver

82. “The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York” nga Robert A. Caro

83. “The Right Stuff” nga Tom Wolfe

84. “The Road” nga Cormac McCarthy

85. “The Secret History” nga Donna Tartt

86. “The Shining” nga Stephen King

87. “The Stranger” nga Albert Camus

88. “The Sun Also Rises” nga Ernest Hemingway

89. “The Things They Carried” nga Tim O’Brien

90 “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” nga Eric Carle

91. “The Wind in the Willows” nga Kenneth Grahame

92. “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle” nga Haruki Murakami

93. “The World According to Garp” nga John Irving

94. “The Year of Magical Thinking” nga Joan Didion

95. “Things Fall Apart” nga Chinua Achebe

96. “To Kill a Mockingbird” nga Harper Lee

97. “Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption” nga Laura Hillenbrand

98. “Valley of the Dolls” nga Jacqueline Susann

99. “Where the Sidewalk Ends: The Poems and Drawings of Shel Silverstein” nga Shel Silverstein

100. “Where the Wild Things Are” Maurice Sendak.