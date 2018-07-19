Shumica prej nesh mund të qëndrojmë pa lexuar për shumë kohë dhe gjejmë arsyetime nga më të ndryshmet.
“Unë jam shumë i zënë, unë nuk e di se cilin libër të lexoj”, e shumë arsyetime tjera që bëjnë që ne mos të lexojmë, shkruan Busniess Inisder.
Por me ndihmen e Amazon ju tashmë e keni më të lehtë, sepse ajo po u ndihmon që të ju ofrojë tituj të ndryshëm të librave që ju t’i lexoni.
Këtu i keni 100 libra që duhet t’i lexoni patjetër gjatë gjithë jetës suaj:
1. “1984” nga George Orwell
2. “A Brief History of Time” nga Stephen Hawking
3. “A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius” nga Dave Eggers
4. “A Long Way Gone: Memoirs of a Boy Soldier” nga Ishmael Beah
5. “The Bad Beginning: Or, Orphans!” nga Lemony Snicket
6. “A Wrinkle in Time” nga Madeleine L’Engle
7. “Selected Stories, 1968-1994” nga Alice Munro
8. “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland & Through the Looking-Glass” nga Lewis Carroll
9. “All the President’s Men” nga Bob Woodward dhe Carl Bernstein
10. “Angela’s Ashes: A Memoir” nga Frank McCourt
11. “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” nga Judy Blume
12. “Bel Canto” nga Ann Patchett
13. “Beloved” nga Toni Morrison
14. “Born to Run: A Hidden Tribe, Superathletes, dhe the Greatest Race the World Has Never Seen” nga Christopher McDougall
15. “Breath, Eyes, Memory” nga Edwidge Danticat
16. “Catch-22” nga Joseph Heller
17. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” nga Roald Dahl
18. “Charlotte’s Web” nga E.B. White
19. “Cutting for Stone” nga Abraham Verghese
20. “Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead” nga Brené Brown
21. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Book 1” nga Jeff Kinney
22. “Dune” nga Frank Herbert
23. “Fahrenheit 451” nga Ray Bradbury
24. “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas: A Savage Journey to the Heart of the American Dream” nga Hunter S. Thompson
25. “Gone Girl” nga Gillian Flynn
26. “Goodnight Moon” nga Margaret Wise Brown
27. “Great Expectations” nga Charles Dickens
28. “Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies” nga Jared Diamond, Ph.D.
29. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” nga J.K. Rowling
30. “In Cold Blood” nga Truman Capote
31. “Interpreter of Maladies” nga Jhumpa Lahiri
32. “Invisible Man” nga Ralph Ellison
33. “Jimmy Corrigan: The Smartest Kid on Earth” nga Chris Ware
34. “Kitchen Confidential” nga Anthony Bourdain
35. “Life After Life” nga Kate Atkinson
36 “Little House on the Prairie” nga Laura Ingalls Wilder
37. “Lolita” nga Vladimir Nabokov
38. “Love in the Time of Cholera” nga Gabriel Garcia Marquez
39. “Love Medicine” nga Louise Erdrich
40. “Man’s Search for Meaning” nga Viktor E. Frankl
41. “Me Talk Pretty One Day” nga David Sedaris
42. “Middlesex” nga Jeffrey Eugenides
43. “Midnight’s Children” nga Salman Rushdie
44. “Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game” nga Michael Lewis
45. “Of Human Bondage” nga W. Somerset Maugham
46. “On the Road” nga Jack Kerouac
47. “Out of Africa” nga Isak Dinesen
48. “Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood” nga Marjane Satrapi
49. Portnoy’s Complaint” nga Philip Roth
50. “Pride and Prejudice” nga Jane Austen
51. “Silent Spring” nga Rachel Carson
52. “Slaughterhouse-Five” nga Kurt Vonnegut
53. “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln” nga Doris Kearns Goodwin
54. “The Age of Innocence” nga Edith Wharton
55. “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay” nga Michael Chabon
56. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X: As Told to Alex Haley” nga Malcolm X and Alex Haley
57. “The Book Thief” nga Markus Zusak
58.”The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” nga Junot Díaz
59. “The Catcher in the Rye” nga J.D. Salinger
60. “The Color of Water: A Black Man’s Tribute to His White Mother” nga James McBride
61. “The Corrections” nga Jonathan Franzen
62. “The Devil in the White City” nga Erik Larson
63. “The Diary of a Young Girl” nga Anne Frank
64. “The Fault in Our Stars” nga John Green
65. “The Giver” nga Lois Lowry
66. “The Golden Compass: His Dark Materials” nga Philip Pullman
67. “The Great Gatsby” nga F. Scott Fitzgerald
68. “The Handmaid’s Tale” nga Margaret Atwood
69. “The House at Pooh Corner” nga A. A. Milne
70. “The Hunger Games” nga Suzanne Collins
71. “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” nga Rebecca Skloot
72. “The Liars’ Club: A Memoir” nga Mary Karr
73. “The Lightning Thief” nga Rick Riordan
74. “The Little Prince” nga Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
75. “The Long Goodbye” nga Raymond Chandler
76. “The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11” nga Lawrence Wright
77. “The Lord of the Rings” nga J.R.R. Tolkien
78. “The Man Who Mistook His Wife For A Hat: And Other Clinical Tales” nga Oliver Sacks
79. “The Omnivore’s Dilemma: A Natural History of Four Meals” nga Michael Pollan
80. “The Phantom Tollbooth” nga Norton Juster
81. “The Poisonwood Bible” nga Barbara Kingsolver
82. “The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York” nga Robert A. Caro
83. “The Right Stuff” nga Tom Wolfe
84. “The Road” nga Cormac McCarthy
85. “The Secret History” nga Donna Tartt
86. “The Shining” nga Stephen King
87. “The Stranger” nga Albert Camus
88. “The Sun Also Rises” nga Ernest Hemingway
89. “The Things They Carried” nga Tim O’Brien
90 “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” nga Eric Carle
91. “The Wind in the Willows” nga Kenneth Grahame
92. “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle” nga Haruki Murakami
93. “The World According to Garp” nga John Irving
94. “The Year of Magical Thinking” nga Joan Didion
95. “Things Fall Apart” nga Chinua Achebe
96. “To Kill a Mockingbird” nga Harper Lee
97. “Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption” nga Laura Hillenbrand
98. “Valley of the Dolls” nga Jacqueline Susann
99. “Where the Sidewalk Ends: The Poems and Drawings of Shel Silverstein” nga Shel Silverstein
100. “Where the Wild Things Are” Maurice Sendak.